Queer Punk Greats Limp Wrist Return After Nine Years

It’s been too long since the last Limp Wrist release, but the queer punk legends are are back with new album Facades. The band themselves say»Limp Wrist brings you 11 new trax of complete punk faggotry, not for the weak at heart and never will be. Album download comes with 40 page booklet containing lyrics, photos, and submissions from invited artists.»

Led by Martin Sorrondeguy, former vocalist of the hugely influential Latino punks Los Crudos, Limp Wrist started as a project band in a Philadelphia basement in 1998. Though none of the members have all lived in the same city at the same time, it hasn’t stopped them from touring their hardcore punk to most corners of the globe including the United States, Europe, Australia, and South America.

Sorrendguy remains one of the best lyricists in punk rock and Facades address a number of issues including the generation gap «Wrap Yourself in Me» [«Thanks for your suffering, and the paving the way for me, What could you possibly know»] and gay identity politics «They Tell Me» [‘They created a box, To squeeze all queers in, Their definitions have flattened us, Stay fucked and never go in’].

Although pre-orders of the album have sold out more info can be found at Sorrendguy’s webstore.

Upcoming Limp Wrist shows:

Aug 5 – Olympia at OHC Fest , WA

Aug 18 – Northwest Indiana

Aug 19 – Chicago at Archer Ballroom

Aug 20 – Milwaukee -matinee show

Sep 30 – New York City at Brooklyn Bazaar