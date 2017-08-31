Listen to a New Song from LCD Soundsystem Called «pulse (v. 1)»

On Friday September 1, LCD Soundsystem will release their first album in seven years, American Dream. This is it, lads. The weight of a lot of expectation rests on the record’s shoulders, as is always the way with ‘return from hiatus’ releases. So far, to be fair, James Murphy and his bandmates have previewed three tracks from American Dream—«call the police,» «american dream,» and «tonite»—and each has met with positive reviews, which means that it’s probably safe to get excited.

And today, to whet fans’ appetites, the band have placed a new track, «pulse v.1» up for free download here, which you can also stream below. It’s entirely instrumental, and over the course of its 13 minutes it goes from full 11 PM banger to repetitive 4 AM trance in a way that will please LCD fans old and new—and the diversion from the band’s trademark of Murphy’s sardonic vocals is actually pretty interesting. Have a go for yourself, and pretend you’re not at work right now/just waking up.

