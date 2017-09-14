Listen to Burial’s Surprise New Single, «Rodent»

The last we heard of elusive London electronic artist, he was giving precisely zero fucks about the coming summer, dropping two harrowing songs back in May with the Subtemple EP. He returned this morning with another surprise single, «Rodent.» By Burial’s murky standards, it’s upbeat: a steady house beat, indecipherable looping vocals that sit near the front of the mix, precisely two half-second instances of a saxophone. The single’s out next week on 10″ vinyl, but you can listen to it in full below, along with a hyperactive Kode9 remix.

