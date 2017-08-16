Listen to LCD Soundsystem’s New Song, “tonite”

LCD Soundsystem debuted a new song on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show this afternoon. «tonite» is the third single from american dream, their first album since 2010’s This Is Happening. Unlike the already-released «american dream» and «call the police,» there’s nothing overbearingly anthemic about «tonite.» It’s sarcastic and half-spoken, closer to «Losing My Edge» than «All My Friends.» «But still it’s ruining the airwaves / Or what remains of the airwaves / And we’re frankly thankful for the market psychology you’re hipping us to,» Murphy says, before hitting the inevitable thesis statement: «You’re getting older / I promise you this, you’re getting older.»



A few moments after Lowe premiered the track, the band released an appropriately retro-looking video for «tonite.» You can check that out at the top of the page.

