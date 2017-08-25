Listen to Queens of the Stone Age’s New LP, ‘Villains’

Lip-curling, desert-bred rock band Queens of the Stone Age have released their seventh studio album, Villains. It was produced by Mark Ronson and tracked at United Recording Studios in Los Angeles. It’s the band’s first full-length since 2013’s …Like Clockwork.



The build-up to the record mostly involved absurd promo videos, with irony god Liam Lynch first subjecting QOTSA to a lie detector test and later interviewing the band’s previous albums—voiced by frontman Josh Homme—about their successor.

The album includes the already-released singles «The Way You Used to Do» and «The Evil Has Landed.» Listen to Villains in full below.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.


