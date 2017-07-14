Listen to «Wings,» Vic Mensa’s New Single with Pharrell and Saul Williams

After releasing The Manuscript EP in June, Chicago native Vic Mensa is back with the details of his long-awaited studio album. It’s called The Autobiography and it’s out July 28 via Roc Nation. His first full-length project since his 2013 post-Kids These Days debut Innanetape, it boasts a stable of all-star guests like Weezer, Pusha-T Chief Keef, Joey Purp, the Internet’s Syd, The-Dream, Ty Dolla $ign, and others. It’s executive produced by No I.D.

What’s more, Mensa just dropped a killer lead single «Wings,» which features Pharrell and Saul Williams. Don’t let Mensa’s clever Coldplay pun «I wanna open up my parachute but it’s cold playing this role» fool you, this track is one of his hardest hitting and most self-lacerating offerings yet. On the personal second verse, Mensa raps, «Introduction to Victor, not Vic Mensa/The one you never meet in a XXL issue/I got so many issues, I should be my own publisher.» Hear for yourself below.

