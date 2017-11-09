Lorde’s Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire” Is Pretty Special

Lorde delivered a superb, and very faithful, cover of Bruce Springsteen’s «I’m on Fire» at her Christchurch, New Zealand show on Wednesday. Three years earlier in New Zealand, Springsteen covered her song «Royals».

“This is a song I love a lot,” Lorde announced to the audience at the Isaac Theatre Royal “It’s a special one». She told the audience that she and guitarist Ray Suen had just rehearsed the track at soundcheck and that their rendition was an «experiment.»

Videos by VICE

Lorde’s rendition then segued into a rendition of her Pure Heroine track «400 Lux».