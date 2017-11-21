Lose Your Mind to Omar Souleyman’s «Es-Samra» Video

Boats, men, water, seagulls, elaborate techno that’s gonna shake you to the bone and wonder why you’re dead inside—Omar Souleyman’s video for «Es-Samra» has it all. Whatever people will tell you, the ocean often has a certain beauty about it and that’s captured here in all its speeding glory before Souleyman transitions onto land and enters the market, which also features some fish.

The single itself is Omar’s love letter to Istanbul and is taken from his third studio album To Syria, With Love. So what are you waiting for? Strap yourself in and go and go and go by pressing play above. Then—if you enjoy it—have a little think about coming to watch Souleyman when he plays London’s Oval Space next February.

