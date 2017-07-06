Author Margaret Atwood Wants a Drake ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Cameo

As we know, Drake is many things: vape enthusiast, diaspora uniter, and of course, actor. We reported a while ago that he’d bought the rights to the former Channel 4 show Top Boy, but it seems as though another TV program may have its eyes on his frankly formidable talents.

Margaret Atwood, the Canadian author of the novel The Handmaid’s Tale, which is currently enjoying success as a TV series, recently told the Boston Review that it’d be «fun» to have him appear in the show’s second season. I mean. It’s not necessarily a natural pairing, but when you consider that Drake and Atwood are both beloved Torontonians, and that the show is filmed in the very 6 itself, the pieces begin to fall into place.

Author Junot Diaz, who conducted the interview, raised the topic of Drake by mentioning that «it seems like currently Toronto—and we could say by extension Canada—has two global superstars: Margaret Atwood and Drake.» Atwood noted that though she’d never met Drake, she has «of course met people who have met Drake,» (haven’t we all) and then came upon a brainwave: «Wouldn’t it be fun for him to have a cameo in season two of The Handmaid’s Tale?»

And though I’m not sure «fun» is a word that I’d use to describe this harrowing depiction of the US as a brutal, misogynistic and terrifyingly plausible dystopia, seeing Drake pop up would certainly be the closest thing. Atwood suggests that «maybe Drake could help smuggle someone» across the US border into the story’s non-dystopian Canada, but to be honest if he gets wind of it I’d put money on him squaring up for a starring role. Hope Margaret knows what she’s getting herself into.

