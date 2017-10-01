Marilyn Manson Injured by Stage Prop, Cancels NYC Show Mid-Set

Marilyn Manson was taken to hospital last night after being injured by a stage prop during a show at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom.



The incident occurred while Manson was playing «Sweet Dreams (Are Made of These),» towards the end of his set. Videos show Manson walking to the back of the stage towards two oversized, crossed pistols on a scaffold. The guns fall forwards on top of Manson, who is is knocked to the floor before the stage crew rushes on to lift the prop.

Videos by VICE

It’s the second time in as many days that Manson has been injured during a show. In Pittsburgh Friday night, he fell offstage while performing «The Beautiful People» with Alice Glass. The show was held up for 15 minutes before Manson returned and told the crowd that he’d broken his ankle.

There’s no official word on the extent of Manson’s injuries, or whether forthcoming dates on the Heaven Upside Down Tour will be affected. But a source «close to the situation» told Variety that Manson «should be fine.»

