Marilyn Manson Released a New Song and He’s Still Super Pissed Off

Dust off your Satanic Bible baby, because the God of Fuck—or Marilyn Manson as he’s otherwise known—is back. Today he premiered «We Know Where You Fucking Live as the World Record on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show, and has also delivered news of a new album.

Upside Down Heaven will drop on October 6. It’s being touted as a throwback to earlier Manson material like Holy Wood and Portrait of an American Family (although there is also talk of possible experimentation with ‘trap beats’ which… idk) and that’s certainly the vibe channelled by the «We Know Where You Fucking Live.» Manson snarls us-against-them lyrics like «What’s a nice place like this / Doing round people like us?» over the sort of industrial riffs that he was best known for in his heyday, and honestly, the teen goth in me is very pleased indeed. Listen to the single above.

Manson’ll also be embarking on a world tour in a few weeks’ time. You can see the dates below:

09/27 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

09/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/30 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

10/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/03 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/07 – Camden, NJ @ Rock Allegiance

10/08 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

10/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Freaker’s Ball

10/14 – The Woodlands, TX @ Hoston Open Air

10/15 – Grand Prarie, TX @ Freaker’s Ball

10/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

10/19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/026 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona State Fairgrounds

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/05 – Devore, CA @ Ozzfest Meets Knotfest

11/12 – Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall

11/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

11/15 – Elsinore, DK @ Hal 14

11/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

11/18 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

11/19 – Prague, CZ @ Tip Sport Arena

11/20 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

11/22 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour

11/23 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall

11/25 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrome – UFO

11/27 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

11/28 – Eindhoven, NL @ Klockgebouw

11/29 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall

12/01 – Nancy, FR @ Zenith

12/02 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

12/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

12/05 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

12/06 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic Hall

12/08 – Newport, UK @ Newport Centre

12/09 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena

