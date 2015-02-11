Marinated Grilled Bacon with Apple Mash

«If you serve the apple mash in the shape of a nest and add a free range egg yolk stewed at 65º C for 6 hours, you will remember this dish the rest of your life.»

Porciones: 4

Preparación: 6 horas 30 minutos

Total: 6 horas 30 minutos

Ingredientes

1 kg seasoned sticky bacon, preferably a whole piece

salt

paprika

1 kg green apples

Direcciones

1. To make the seasoned sticky bacon, salt a piece of bacon for 24 hours and remove the salt. Pat dry and marinate with paprika. Leave to cure for 15 days.

2. Once the bacon is marinated, cook at a low temperature (about 150 degrees F / 65 degrees C) for 6 hours. The fat will render out during this process.

3. Once the bacon is cooked, cut it in 2-inch/ 5-cm cubes. In a hot pan with a little oil, grill until browned and serve with hot apple mash.

4. For the apple mash, roast the apples in the oven until soft and remove the skin and core, leaving the pulp as a smooth mash. Serve with the bacon.

De MUNCHIES Guide to the Basque Country – Part 3