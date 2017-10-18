MGMT Return as True Goths for Spooky Synth-Banger «Little Dark Age»

MGMT’s Oracular Spectacular is a decade old this month, which means you now feel old as shit. It really seems like just yesterday that «Electric Feel» soundtracked high school proms and Weezer mashed-up «Kids» with «Poker Face.» Weird times. In any case, MGMT themselves have returned to maybe commemorate this anniversary with the announcement of a new album due out next year and their first new song since 2013’s self-titled album.

The track is called «Little Dark Age» and it’s actually a very solid piece of spooky synthpop the way the group used to do it (the song’s French house feel means you could imagine Justice or Soulwax doing a banging remix of this circa 2007). MGMT shows up as goths in the haunted house-themed video, which also kinda makes sense given that the original goth bands played synthesizers more than guitars. Watch the «Little Dark Age» video above.

Videos by VICE

Phil is on Twitter.

