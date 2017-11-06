Morrissey Canceled a Show Last Night Because He Was Too Cold

Morrissey is, as we well know, famous for canceling shows. Sometimes he cancels for legit reasons, such as ill health. Other times, burst water pipes have gotten in the way. Once Moz even flipped a tour with David Bowie, presumably because he was first on stage and didn’t fancy playing to half-empty concert halls of young men and women dressed in glitter and high heels.

Last night, however, took the cake. Or in Moz’s case, the most pathetic excuse, really. The reason the man canceled his show in Paso Robles, California? As reported by SlicingUpEyeballs.com, because it was chilly and the onstage heater wasn’t working. Oh honey. Didn’t you grow up in dreary-ass Manchester?

Watch a video of an announcement below:

Most of us own a sweater, and a coat, but I guess that’s not Morrissey’s concern. The stage is too cold? Hell, he’s rich enough to just not do it (despite the fact that with all the lights up there, he’d probably warm up within about two songs). The tour will now move onto the Hollywood Bowl for two shows this coming weekend (November 10 and 11). Let’s hope they’ve got their heating system in working order.



