Nancy Whang on That Time LCD Soundsystem Opened For a Sex Show in Ibiza

Touring as a new band isn’t easy, especially when you don’t have any instruments to play. In tonight’s episode of Party Legends, LCD Soundsystem’s Nancy Whang recounts a wild night the band had in Ibiza during an early European tour. In addition to performing without any of their gear, the band quickly realizes that they’re the openers for a wild sex party. Watch Nancy explain the ordeal in the clip above, and catch her and other artists tell their stories tonight at 10:30 PM on VICELAND.

Previous episodes of «Party Legends» have included Mero, Artie Lang, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more. Party Legends airs Thursdays at 10:30 PM on VICELAND.