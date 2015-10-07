National Kits Reimagined with Local Fashion Brands | ES | Translation

For the stories behind the stats like VICE Sports UK on Facebook:

National team shirts are less susceptible to horrible aesthetic fuck ups than club kits. Perhaps the designers know that you just don’t mess with the national pride of football fans; it also helps that there’s no

horrible corporate logo splashed across the middle, scuppering any hope of a clean design.

But, with only a handful of manufacturers making them, they tend to look the same. If one brand are making both Brazil and Germany’s kits, for example, there could be no difference between the two aside from the national colours and whose fans are weeping as another goal nestles in the net.

This gave the artist Emilio Solani an idea: design shirts for international football teams in the style of that country’s own fashion brands. Including the likes of a Fred Perry England shirt and a Hugo Boss kit for Germany, it leads to some very appealing results: