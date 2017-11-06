N.E.R.D. Debut New Album That Features Kendrick, Rihanna, and Future

N.E.R.D. took the stage at ComplexCon on Saturday night and debuted their new album No_One Ever Really Dies on Day 1. It was the first time Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley have shared a stage in three years and comes on the back of their new single «Lemon,» which features Rihanna.

In addition to Rihanna, the 11 track album (which doesn’t have a release date just yet) will feature Gucci Mane, Wale, Future, Kendrick Lamar, M.I.A., André 3000, and Ed Sheeran.

Videos by VICE

The ComplexCon show was essentially a listening party that included a stage with cars and backup dancers. Pharrell told the audience that the track «Don’t Do It,» which also features Kendrick Lamar, was inspired by the police shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott in September 2016.

Before «Lemon», the group’s last music was three tracks for the 2014 Spongebob movie, and their last album proper was released in 2010.

Watch footage of the show below via Complex.

https://twitter.com/DuckworthTDE/status/927028531682594816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thefader.com%2F2017%2F11%2F05%2Fnerd-new-album

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=61&v=1icm1wEU0Bs

‘No_One Ever Really Dies’ Track List (via Complex)

1. «Deep Down Body Thirst»

2. «Lemon» featuring Rihanna

3. «Voilà» featuring Gucci Mane and Wale

4. «1000» featuring Future

5. «Don’t Don’t Do It» featuring Kendrick Lamar

6. «Kites» featuring Kendrick Lamar and M.I.A.

7. «ESP»

8. «Lightning Fire Magic Prayer»

9. «Rollinem 7’s» featuring André 3000

10. «Lifting You» featuring Ed Sheeran

11. «Secret Life of Tigers»