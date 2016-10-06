Nick Cave’s «Girl in Amber» Video Is Brutally Simple in Its Poignancy

Nick Cave’s Skeleton Tree may go down as one of the year’s most devastating albums, a chronicle of personal loss and grief that’s all the more potent for continuing in the quiet, lush arrangements of 2013’s Push the Sky Away. Much like those arrangements, the video for Skeleton Tree track «Girl in Amber» succeeds in its spare presentation, which is in line with the rest of the look for Cave’s concert-doc One More Time with Feeling. Not a lot happens other than Cave and the Bad Seeds playing the song in-studio but that’s all it needs. Watch the «Girl in Amber» video below.

Phil is a Noisey Canada staff writer. He’s on Twitter.