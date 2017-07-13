Nine Inch Nails Are Back with a Bold New Track, «Less Than»

Fresh from an appearance on the trippiest episode of Showtime’s Twin Peaks revival so far, Nine Inch Nails are returning with a new, five-song EP, Add Violence, next Friday (July 21). Today, they’ve shared the first track from that project, which is called «Less Than.»

It’s upbeat but dark and heavy in that signature NIN way, and Trent Reznor’s vocals are as much of an aural razorblade as they’ve always been. Some will be surprised at the electronic inflections (there’s a strong Cold Cave feel that I’m enjoying a lot), but it does seem pretty natural for the band, who have played with synth sounds throughout their career. Regardless, however, you’ll be pleased to learn that it’s still plenty goth.

Videos by VICE

Hear the track above and throw out all your colored clothes, except for a solitary neon pink glove.

Follow Lauren on Twitter.