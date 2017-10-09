Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Released a New Song, «Holy Mountain»

As one Gallagher brother’s album campaign ends, so another’s begins. This past Friday (October 6), Liam Gallagher’s debut solo album and magnum opus As You Were was released. And just like that, three days later, his brother and mortal enemy Noel has shared «Holy Mountain,» the first new song from his band’s new album, Who Built the Moon?, due November 24.

Featuring Paul Weller on the organ (of course), «Holy Mountain» is a bit rowdier than regular Noel Gallagher fare, and that’s a good thing. Of the track, he said «There’s so much joy in it. Until the day I die, it will be one of my favorite pieces of music that I’ve ever written. It sounds great live. My kids love it, my friends’ kids all love it and I am sure ‘the kids’ will love it.»

But while the song is pretty good and unexpected, the elephant in the room is definitely that Noel waited patiently for Liam to be finished with his campaign, and then swooped in with something quite a lot better. The moral? Never underestimate a Gallagher’s capacity for pettiness, and also expect Liam’s rebuttal of the song via Twitter by tonight.

