Estos son los nominados de los premios Oscar 2018

Hoy, el último tramo de la temporada de premios, sin duda va a lanzarnos a semanas de debates después del anuncio de los nominados de los premios de la academia, el evento anual en su nonagésima producción. ¿Será que Get Out tiene oportunidades para mejor película? ¿Se reconocerán a Greta Gerwig por su debut como directora en Lady Bird? ¿Será que Sufjan Stevens nos hará llorar incontrolablemente con su canción de Call Me by Your Name? ¿Y cuáles películas competirán con Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, el favorito después de su racha ganadora?

La lista de nominados está aquí abajo:

Mejor Película:

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Director:

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Mejor Actriz:

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Mejor Actor:

Timotheé Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Alison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Mejor Actor de Reparto:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Guión Original:

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Guión Adaptado:

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Mejor Película de Animación:

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Mejor Diseño de Producción:

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Mejor Canción Original:

«Mighty River,» Mudbound

«Mystery of Love,» Call Me by Your Name

«Remember Me,» Coco

«Stand up for Something,» Marshall

«This Is Me,» The Greatest Showman

Mejor Fotografía:

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario:

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Mejor Edición de Sonido:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: the Last Jedi

Mejor Mezcla de Sonido:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: the Last Jedi

Mejor Cortometraje de Animación:

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Moo

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Mejor Corto de Acción Real:

Dekalb Elementary

Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wate/All of Us

Mejor Banda Sonora Original:

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: the Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejores Efectos Especiales:

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: the Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Mejor Montaje:

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería:

Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

Mejor Película Extranjera:

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Mejor Documental de Cortometraje:

Edith and Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Mejor Documental:

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island