Estos son los nominados de los premios Oscar 2018

Este artículo fue publicado originalmente en VICE News, nuestra plataforma de noticias.
Hoy, el último tramo de la temporada de premios, sin duda va a lanzarnos a semanas de debates después del anuncio de los nominados de los premios de la academia, el evento anual en su nonagésima producción. ¿Será que Get Out tiene oportunidades para mejor película? ¿Se reconocerán a Greta Gerwig por su debut como directora en Lady Bird? ¿Será que Sufjan Stevens nos hará llorar incontrolablemente con su canción de Call Me by Your Name? ¿Y cuáles películas competirán con Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, el favorito después de su racha ganadora?
Videos by VICE
La lista de nominados está aquí abajo:
Actualización: Mira la lista completa de los nominados
Mejor Película:
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Director:
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Mejor Actriz:
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Mejor Actor:
Timotheé Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Alison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Mejor Actor de Reparto:
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Guión Original:
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Guión Adaptado:
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Mejor Película de Animación:
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Mejor Diseño de Producción:
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Mejor Canción Original:
«Mighty River,» Mudbound
«Mystery of Love,» Call Me by Your Name
«Remember Me,» Coco
«Stand up for Something,» Marshall
«This Is Me,» The Greatest Showman
Mejor Fotografía:
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario:
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Mejor Edición de Sonido:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: the Last Jedi
Mejor Mezcla de Sonido:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: the Last Jedi
Mejor Cortometraje de Animación:
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Moo
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Mejor Corto de Acción Real:
Dekalb Elementary
Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wate/All of Us
Mejor Banda Sonora Original:
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: the Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejores Efectos Especiales:
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: the Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Mejor Montaje:
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería:
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
Mejor Película Extranjera:
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Mejor Documental de Cortometraje:
Edith and Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Mejor Documental:
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island