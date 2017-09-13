Patti Smith Did «People Have the Power» on ‘Fallon’ with Questlove and Her Kids

Patti Smith is 70 years old and she remains the world’s greatest living rockstar. Every so often, she enjoys giving us a reminder of that fact, and we were lucky enough to receive another one last night (Tuesday September 12).

Along with her kids Jackson and Jesse, and backed by an extremely enthusiastic Questlove on drums, Smith stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform her track «People Have the Power.» The performance comes ahead of their concert at New York’s Central Park, taking place tomorrow night (Thursday September 14), in honor of Patti’s late husband (and Jackson and Jesse’s father), Fred ‘Sonic’ Smith, who died in 1994. «People Have The Power,» which appears on Smith’s 1988 album Dream of Life, was co-written by Sonic, making it a fitting choice.

Obviously the entire thing is executed with an unfathomable combination of gusto and grace, and cements Smith as one of the most magnetic performers on the planet, even as she enters her eighth decade. Long live.

