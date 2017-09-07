Peter Dinklage from ‘Game of Thrones’ Was Once in a 90s Funk-Rock Band

As video evidence has repeatedly shown, the bearded men of Game of Thrones are born stars of various disciplines, but mainly of singing songs. While the show is now in extended hibernation for its likely calamitous final season in 2019, its infection of all facets of pop culture will not go away and we will not leave it alone because we love music and dragons. Sometimes the cosmos align and we get something that beautifully combines those two worlds. Sometimes we get Tyrion Lannister playing horns in a funk band.

As many actors were wont to do in the 1990s, Peter Dinklage (who plays Tyrion) was in a rock band. According to NME, this one was called Whizzy, and though information on them is scant, they are described in articles from that era as a «funk-punk» band with elements of rap. Whether they sounded more like Faith No More or Red Hot Chili Peppers (or, shit, even Primus), is unknown. But I think if we use our imaginations and look at the incredible pictures, you can get the idea.

Perhaps the best summary of the group is provided by this review of their show in Williamsburg, New York.

Here are the excerpted lyrics to Whizzy’s song «Omnivore Lord,» in case you didn’t get them the first time (imagine a slap-bass line to accompany it, presumably):

«I’m an omnivore yet I do much more

I rock a party with my mike

get people out on the floor

but when the show is over and my rhymes are through

I head to the kitchen

‘cause I need some food»

The Lannisters did enjoy a good feast every now and then. You can check the brief history of Whizzy here.

