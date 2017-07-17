Photos of Musical Paradise at Pitchfork Music Festival

Every July, cool people across the country get a nice haircut and come to the great city of Chicago (go Cubs) to make their musical dreams come true at Pitchfork Music Festival. 2017 was no different, and the weekend saw a well-curated lineup that featured headliners Solange, A Tribe Called Quest, and LCD Soundsystem. Other highlighted acts included Danny Brown, Pinegrove, Joey Purp, Nicolas Jaar, Jamila Woods, Vince Staples, Dirty Projectors, Angel Olsen, Jeff Rosenstock, Vagabon, American Football, and more. Photographer Petya Shalamanova was on the scene. Here’s how the weekend went down, including a photo of a guy who dressed up like Mario because, hey, why not?