Photos of the Coolest People We Saw at FYF 2017

Hey there, friend. You seem like the kind of person who likes music festivals. Lucky for you, FYF was this past weekend in Los Angeles, and buddy, it seemed like a good time. Did you hear that Frank Ocean had a cool guest spot for Brad Pitt where he talked on the phone or something because he really likes to vape weed and listen to Frank Ocean? Same. Anyway, we sent photographer The1Point8 to the festival to capture all the extremely LA outfits that dominated the grounds. We’re captivated by the amount of cool sunglasses that were out there.





The1Point8 is a photographer based in Los Angeles. Follow him on Instagram.