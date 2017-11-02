Pinegrove Release New Song, «Intrepid»

Nothing says «it gets dark at 5PM now» more than an acoustic guitar that sounds like it’s being played in a room made entirely of logs. Enter: Pinegrove.

In 2016 the foursome from Montclair, New Jersey, released Cardinal, an album so perfect it has only grown in significance since (no easy feat considering the stream-it-once-and-move-on way we often consume music today). You can read a bit about The Perfect Album here and here, but for now we’re going to talk about «Intrepid»—a new song released on Thursday that, quite frankly, is dangerous to listen to in public.

Quietly devastating in a way that you don’t anticipate until a particular lyric or chord suddenly strums every single one of your nerve endings like a harp, I think it’s best experienced if you just pop a pair of headphones on and prepare to call your mum. That said, I would like to draw particular attention to the middle section, because goddamn would the Kinsella family be proud of that one.

Scroll down for the really long list of all the tour dates Pinegrove are playing over the next few months, bringing all these feelings to a stage near you (probably).

