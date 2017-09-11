Polish Metal Band Decapitated Arrested on Suspicion of Kidnapping

The members of Polish metal band Decapitated were arrested in Los Angeles Saturday morning on suspicion of kidnapping. KREM2, a CBS affiliate, reports that the Spokane Police Department responded to a call from a woman who said that she’d been held against her will by the band after a performance at The Pin in Spokane, Washington on September 1.



All four members of the band—Michal Mikolaj, 27, Waclaw Kieltyka, 35, Rafal Piotrowski, 31 and Hubert Wiecek, 30—were taken into custody «without incident» by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office after contact from the Spokane Police Department.

According to KREM2, the four men are likely to be extradited to Spokane.

