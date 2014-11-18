Holy Shit, Pusha T Has a New Song Called «Lunch Money,» and It’s Produced by Kanye West

Pusha T is fucking awesome. Kanye West is a god. And it’s been far too long (like a year?) since we’ve heard new music from the two of them working together. Funkmaster Flex just premiered their new song, «Lunch Money.» The beat is incredible, and it’s Pusha T rapping about how he’s going to steal your lunch money. And he makes fun of Apple Watches because «Rolexes are way more exciting.» He’s «Blu-Ray to your DVD.» He’s the «only dope boy quotable.» And he’s mad at the police. And maybe at Royce da 5’9″ («and though that nigga only 5’9″ / 100 bodies on his timeline»). What else do you even need from music? Check it out below: