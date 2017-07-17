Queen Finally Confirm a Freddie Mercury Biopic Starring Rami Malek

Queen have announced that the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody «is finally happening.»

News of an official Queen film has been floating around for ten years with Sacha Baron Cohen originally named to play Freddie Mercury. «The film is now ‘as-close-as-that’ to start of shooting,» the band wrote on their offical website over the weekend. «Pre-production begins next week in the UK to prepare for start of principal photography in around London as soon as mid-September.»

The band reconfirmed that director Bryan Singer would be in charge of the film and that and Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek will play Freddie Mercury.

«Rami has great presence and he’s utterly dedicated to the project,» Brian May and Roger Taylor—who are serving as the film’s executive music producers—wrote in a statement. «He’s completely living and breathing Freddie already, which is wonderful.»

Image: Wikimedia Commons