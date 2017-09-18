Sam Smith’s «Too Good at Goodbyes» Video Is About Love and Angst

Sam Smith, the UK soul singer who conquered the world in 2014 then went on an extended hiatus, came back with a new single last week that continues in his successful gospel-pop mode. Now that song, «Too Good at Goodbyes,» has a video, which is basically a set of aching shots of people of various diverse pairings embracing and making out.

Though «Too Good at Goodbyes» is the first single from Smith’s upcoming second album, there’s been scant detail on what that LP will contain, aside from a possible Timbaland production feature, which would be dope. You can watch the video above.

