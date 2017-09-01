Science Says Regularly Attending Concerts Makes You Happier

An Australian study involving 1000 people has concluded that people who regularly go to concerts are happier with their lives overall than those who don’t. Basically, the survey reports that people who went to any sort of communal musical event said they were pretty satisfied with their lot, on a bigger scale than those who didn’t.

Officially, the study says that it «explores the connection between habitual music engagement and subjective wellbeing,» where ‘habitual music engagement’ might be anything from attending music festivals to just going to the club. The most important part of the experience, however, is supposedly the communal element, the part where you feel joy among others feeling joy, and essentially experience the best bit of being human. So yeah, kinda makes sense that if you’re doing that more frequently, you’ll likely be doing okay.

Videos by VICE

The only upshot is that now you probably have to tell your boyfriend that being a sensitive soul who just loves, understands, and feels music is now, unfortunately, no excuse for his faux-sadboy antics.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.