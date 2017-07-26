Selena Gomez Eats a Bar of Soap in «Fetish» Video with Gucci Mane

Director Petra Collins’ last major video was the bubbly retro-dream of «Boy Problems» by Carly Rae Jepsen. Her new clip for Selena Gomez’s recent single «Fetish» is a complete 180 from that, focusing on dark, suburban claustrophobia and rage on some real Revolutionary Road or The Bell Jar vibes («vibes» is probably an extremely inaccurate word for this).

In it, Gomez chews on glass and lipstick and a soap bar while contorting herself across a kitchen floor. Gucci Mane also shows up and raps his guest verse, which doesn’t seem to have much to do with the rest of what’s going on but hey, it’s Guwop. You can watch the «Fetish» video above.