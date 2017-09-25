Skrillex’s New Kendrick Lamar Remix Is Like Getting Run Over, in a Good Way

Earlier this week, we ran an article praising the low-key collaborations that have mostly defined Skrillex’s year so far—subtle production turns where he helped his friends be their best selves. Well, today Skrillex has released a wild remix of one of the year’s best songs, Kendrick Lamar‘s «HUMBLE,» which is, like, anything but low-key.

Instead we get Sonny Moore unchained, compressing the fiery original into two-and-a-half minutes of unstable destruction. If you haven’t followed Skrillex much over the last couple years, the way he cycles through foundation-rattling, TNGHT-esque synth horns and tilt-a-whirl bass drops will feel familiar, but he’s also got some of his new tricks on display. There’s a section where he mutates Kendrick’s voice into a weird alien yawn while playing new agey keyboards and junglist breakbeats. It is totally absurd and exactly what you’d want from a Skrillex remix in 2017. Listen here.