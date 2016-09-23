Sky Ferreira Has Creatively Directed Her Own Playboy Cover

Sky Ferreria​ will guest edit next month’s Playboy magazine. In an Instagram post, the singer and actor explained that she is the «first bunny ever to be a creative collaborator & creative/art direct» and that she «produced & directed all of the content.»

Shot by longtime collaborator and best friend Sandy Kim, Sky says the images, are a first taste of her long-awaited second album, Masochism.​

Videos by VICE

The issue is available Sep 27 but an interactive digital ‘Renegades Issue’ is now on the Playboy website​.



​