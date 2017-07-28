Slayer Destroy ‘Fallon’ With “Raining Blood,” Condemn 30 Rock to Hell

Jimmy Fallon fucking loves metal. He’s never told me that because I’ve never met him. But he definitely loves metal. At least to the point that he’d choose «Bring Your Daughter to the Slaughter» at a Lower East Side karaoke bar at 3 AM. Everyone else picks Frank Sinatra or Blink 182, but not Fallon, who leans on the bar with a glass of sake in his left hand, thumbing through to the letter «I’ in the songbook, muttering to himself like a mischievous schoolchild: «Iron Maiden… hahahahahaha. Yeah. Iron Maiden rules.»



Last night, Slayer were the musical guests on The Tonight Show, crushing 30 Rock with a performance of their 1986 classic «Raining Blood.» It opened with almost a full minute of guttural distortion before Kerry King dropped in; Tom Araya’s performance was as effortlessly thunderous as it has been for over 30 years. Watching it now, it should feel unsuited to its surroundings, but it’s so heavy that you don’t really have time to think about it while you’re watching.

Slayer, for their part, were just as confused as anyone else by their presence on the show. Here they are trying to tell some stories from the road for the late night audience:

Fallon’s has a relatively good record of booking metal acts over the years: Judas Priest, Anthrax, Mastodon, Metallica. There should be more extreme music on late night television. Judging by how absolutely stoked he was at the end of «Raining Blood,» I’m nominating Fallon to make it happen.

