So, WikiLeaks Has Unearthed Tom DeLonge’s Emails About Aliens to Hillary Clinton’s Team

​There has been much chatter about Tom DeLonge lately—hardly any of it related to music. Earlier this year he mentioned in an interview with Rolling Stone that one of the reasons he quit Blink-182 was to focus on UFO research​, which is something he feels very passionately about. A few months later he released his book Sekret Machines written in partnership with the novelist A.J. Hartley—the first in a series of books about UFOs «featuring actual events and other truths drawn from sources within the military and intelligence community.» So, sort of like The Da Vinci Code but with aliens.

​Anyway, now that you have a base understanding of the situation, there has been a development: Wikileaks has released emails from Tom DeLonge to Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta. They were published this week as part of a cache of communications belonging to Podesta, ​who is currently running the Hillary Clinton campaign after having served in the Obama and Bill Clinton administrations. Last year, he famously tweeted that «his biggest failure of 2014 was once again not securing the disclosure of the UFO files,» signing off with the hashtag «the truth is still out there.»

One of the emails from October 2015 suggests the pair were already in communication about a «sensitive topic», with DeLonge suggesting a meet up with Podesta and two other people.

«I think you will find them very interesting, as they were principal leadership relating to our sensitive topic. Both were in charge of most fragile divisions, as it relates to Classified Science and DOD topics. Other words, these are A-Level officials. Worth our time, and as well the investment to bring all the way out to you. I just need 2 hours from you. Just looking to have a casual, and private conversation in person.»

In another email from January 2016 with the subject line «General McCasland»—a reference to a former Air Force official—DeLonge mentions Roswell and claims to be in contact with McCasland. «He just has to say that out loud, but he is very, very aware—as he was in charge of all of the stuff,» he writes, «When Roswell crashed, they shipped it to the laboratory at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. General McCasland was in charge of that exact laboratory up to a couple years ago.»

​Both emails seem to concern a project DeLonge and Podesta are or were working on together, although it’s unclear what that project is. It’s also unclear whether Podesta responded. However, another message in Podesta’s inbox in refers to a scheduled meeting between the two on January 24, 2016, so they may have had further communication.​ Also, that meeting may have been what DeLonge was referring to in July, when he posted a photo on Instagram of what appeared to be the back of Bill Clinton’s head. «Believe it or not, this is what a Sekret Meeting looks like,» he wrote, before deleting the post almost immediately.

​There’s nothing surprising here, really. Just two dudes who are all for the cause of revealing the truth about aliens talking about alien stuff. Since all this happened before part one of Sekret Machines came out it’s quite possible this was all for the book.​ But who knows? 2016 has been a cacophony of surreal events so perhaps it’ll conclude with the guy who once sang «I wanna fuck a dog in the ass» blowing the door open on Unidentified Aerial Phenomenons. Hey, why not?

​(Lead photo by Phil Constantin via Wikipedia​)