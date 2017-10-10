Jonny Greenwood Approves of Spongebob Memes About Radiohead

We try our best here at noisey dot vice dot com, really we do. We only want to bring you most up-to-date music news, the most considered takes, and the sharpest criticism. But we can only do so much. Sometimes we have to admit defeat, and yield the floor to someone more skilled, better equipped.

We have, for example, attempted many times to penetrate the complex heart of Radiohead. We have dissected OK Computer, and we have thought about the complicated nature of Hail to the Thief. And if we’re honest, we thought we did a pretty good job. Until Spongebob came along.

In a searing critique, scenes cut from Spongebob Squarepants describe Radiohead records in a succinct, concise manner that the best writers can only aspire to. And because the internet is a sparkling home of dreams when not being the worst possible place on earth, Radiohead’s own Jonny Greenwood shared the Spongebob album descriptor video, dubbing it «perfect in so many ways». We can only aspire to such greatness (like, tell me that the OK Computer one isn’t amazing). We acquiesce to the genius of Spongebob.

