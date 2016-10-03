Stream of the Crop: 10 New Albums for Heavy Rotation 10/1

«Financial and social ascension cannot save you from the traumas of being molded in a failed system,» wrote Lawrence Burney​ of Danny Brown’s Atrocity Exhibition on Friday. «In some cases, these successes can even worsen the blow. So, how are you to deal with it?»

Opening a record with a track called «Downward Spiral,» and naming it after a Joy Division track in the first place, made Danny Brown’s mindset pretty clear on his latest. Things haven’t been easy, and they’re not getting better.



Videos by VICE

Listen to them all below.



Danny Brown – Atrocity Exhibition

Bon Iver – 22, A Million

Pixies – Head Carrier

Jenny Hval – Blood Bitch

Nicholas Jaar – Sirens

Banks – The Altar

Regina Spektor – Remember Us to Life



<span></span>



Drive-By Truckers – American Band

Blonde Redhead – Masculin Féminin

Yann Tiersen – EUSA

​Lead photo via Danny Brown on Instagram.



Follow Noisey on Twitter​.​​

