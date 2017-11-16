Talib Kweli Teams Up with Anderson .Paak on «Traveling Light»

Talib Kweli’s next album Radio Silence is released tomorrow (November 17), and to whet listeners’ appetites, Kweli showed up on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show yesterday to premiere a new track, «Traveling Light.’ It features Anderson .Paak, and was produced by Kaytranada.

During the interview with Lowe, Kweli details his friendship with Kaytranada who he calls «an incredibly talented individual,» and whose beats he’s been hearing via email «for years.» There’s no denying that the beat, filled to the brim with frenetic horns, is a fun, bombastic one, and Kweli and Anderson .Paak play off it in a way which works for both of their respective styles. Hear the interview and the track below, and listen to Radio Silence tomorrow.

