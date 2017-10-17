«The Doomed» Is A Perfect Circle’s First New Track in Four Years

A Perfect Circle, the supergroup featuring Tool’s Maynard James Keenan and former Smashing Pumpkin James Iha, just released their first new song in four years. «The Doomed» tackles social inequality, and as the band’s first new music since 2013’s «By and Down,» they largely pick up where they let off sonically speaking. It’s a glowering and imposing track, of the sort that the band are known for, and riff fans will be extremely pleased.

In a statement accompanying the release, James Maynard Keenan wrote: «A new release is long overdue. In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder.»

In the same release, they also stated that a new full album, the first since Emotive in 2004, would be coming in 2018. Hear «The Doomed» at the top of the page.

