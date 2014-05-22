The Growlers Are Back and Haven’t Changed a Bit

Photo by Taylor Bonin
When I was a freshman in college, I worked at a radio station in Boulder, Colorado called Radio 1990. While I was there, I hosted a radio show in which I could play my own music along with rotation. This was during a time when getting feather extensions in your hair was tight and I owned a lot of wolf t-shirts and dreamcatcher paraphernalia. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. During DJ sets, it was rule of thumb not to repeat an artist more than once, though I would always play two or more tracks by the Growlers every single week. To this day, the Growlers have never left any of my playlists. They have somehow found a way to marry 60s groove vibes with gypsy surf rock to perfection.
Gilded Pleasures, their most recent record from last year, blew my mind. The Growlers literally have not changed their sound since the beginning, WHICH RULES. Like, no one does that anymore. In anticipation for their set at Sasquatch this weekend, Noisey is stoked to premiere the band’s new video for «Change In Your Veins,» below. The video shows footage of the boys on tour in Scotland, England, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Greece—so basically, everywhere in the world.
The Growlers have a big year ahead with a massive tour. Don’t be dumb, catch a show…
05/23 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
05/24 – George, WA – Sasquatch! Festival
05/30 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound
06/01 – Puymirol, FR – Village Hall
06/02 – Toulouse, FR – Le Saint des Seins
06/03 – Marseille, FR – La Machine a Coudre
06/04 – Ferrara, IT – Zuni
06/05 – Vevey, CH – Rocking Chair
06/06 – Paris, FR – Fleche d’Or
06/07 – Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar – Eindhoven Psych Fest
06/08 – Antwerp, BE – HET BOS
07/11 – San Diego, CA – North Park Theatre
07/12 – Pioneer Town, CA – Pappy & Harriets
08/01 – Luxembourg – Carre Rotondes @ Conges Annules Festival
08/02 – Liege, BE – Espace 251 Nord @ Micro Festival
08/03 – Aulnoye Aymeries, FR – Les Nuits Secretes
08/04 – Bremen, GE – MS Treue
08/06 – Oslo, NO – John Dee @ Oyanatt
08/08 – Goteborg, SE – Way Out West
08/12 – Erlangen, GE – E Werk
08/13 – Stuttgart, GE – Schocken
08/14 – Wiesbaden, GE – Schlachthof Weisbaden
08/15 – Biddinhuizen, NL – Lowlands Festival
08/16 – London, UK – Oslo
08/17 – Bristol, UK – Fleece
08/18 – Liverpool, UK – Kazimier
08/19 – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2
08/20 – Rotterdam, NL – Rotown
08/21 – Deventer, NL – Burgerweeshuis
08/22 – Groningen, NL – Noorderzen Festival
08/23 – Paredes de Coura, PT- Paredes de Coura Festival