The Growlers Are Back and Haven’t Changed a Bit

Photo by Taylor Bonin

When I was a freshman in college, I worked at a radio station in Boulder, Colorado called Radio 1990. While I was there, I hosted a radio show in which I could play my own music along with rotation. This was during a time when getting feather extensions in your hair was tight and I owned a lot of wolf t-shirts and dreamcatcher paraphernalia. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. During DJ sets, it was rule of thumb not to repeat an artist more than once, though I would always play two or more tracks by the Growlers every single week. To this day, the Growlers have never left any of my playlists. They have somehow found a way to marry 60s groove vibes with gypsy surf rock to perfection.

Videos by VICE

Gilded Pleasures, their most recent record from last year, blew my mind. The Growlers literally have not changed their sound since the beginning, WHICH RULES. Like, no one does that anymore. In anticipation for their set at Sasquatch this weekend, Noisey is stoked to premiere the band’s new video for «Change In Your Veins,» below. The video shows footage of the boys on tour in Scotland, England, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Greece—so basically, everywhere in the world.

The Growlers have a big year ahead with a massive tour. Don’t be dumb, catch a show…

05/23 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

05/24 – George, WA – Sasquatch! Festival

05/30 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound



06/01 – Puymirol, FR – Village Hall

06/02 – Toulouse, FR – Le Saint des Seins

06/03 – Marseille, FR – La Machine a Coudre

06/04 – Ferrara, IT – Zuni

06/05 – Vevey, CH – Rocking Chair

06/06 – Paris, FR – Fleche d’Or

06/07 – Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar – Eindhoven Psych Fest

06/08 – Antwerp, BE – HET BOS



07/11 – San Diego, CA – North Park Theatre

07/12 – Pioneer Town, CA – Pappy & Harriets



08/01 – Luxembourg – Carre Rotondes @ Conges Annules Festival

08/02 – Liege, BE – Espace 251 Nord @ Micro Festival

08/03 – Aulnoye Aymeries, FR – Les Nuits Secretes

08/04 – Bremen, GE – MS Treue

08/06 – Oslo, NO – John Dee @ Oyanatt

08/08 – Goteborg, SE – Way Out West

08/12 – Erlangen, GE – E Werk

08/13 – Stuttgart, GE – Schocken

08/14 – Wiesbaden, GE – Schlachthof Weisbaden

08/15 – Biddinhuizen, NL – Lowlands Festival

08/16 – London, UK – Oslo

08/17 – Bristol, UK – Fleece

08/18 – Liverpool, UK – Kazimier

08/19 – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

08/20 – Rotterdam, NL – Rotown

08/21 – Deventer, NL – Burgerweeshuis

08/22 – Groningen, NL – Noorderzen Festival

08/23 – Paredes de Coura, PT- Paredes de Coura Festival