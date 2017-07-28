The Killers Take Shots at Dirtbags on “Run For Cover”

Canonical Nevada glitz-pop quartet The Killers announced their return last month with a disco-friendly new song, «The Man,» and the promise of a new album called Wonderful Wonderful. This morning, the band confirmed that the record will be out September 22 and released a new song, «Run for Cover,» to coincide with the announcement. Sonically, it’s all very Sam’s Town, with Ronnie Vannucci Jr plugging away on the toms, Dave Keuning jutting in with some Edge-like arena guitars, and some high synths sitting on top of the mix thing like a layer of polish. Perpetually handsome gentleman Brandon Flowers taps into his own enraptured vocal drama. If it sounds like a throwback, that’s because it’s almost a decade old, according to Flowers:



…Run for Cover was written about nine years ago for Day & Age but it wasn’t completely written. The second verse was not finished and I love the first verse. I love this first verse like I’ve never loved a verse and so it was really difficult because I couldn’t match it. And I finally had a breakthrough. I actually got some help from Alex Cameron who is a great artist coming out of Australia. And he came to Vegas and we just, we just beat ourselves up over this verse until we got it.»

And yet, despite that, «Run for Cover» is as ambitious a song as Flowers has ever taken on lyrically. It’s a song that sure as hell sounds like it’s about fleeing from domestic abuse that features some scathing lines behind the melody. Here’s his opening four:

What have you gathered to report to your progenitors?

Are your excuses any better than your senator’s?

He held a conference and his wife was standing by his side

He did her dirty but no one died

And then, in the second verse:

What are you waiting for, a kiss or an apology?

You think by now you’d have an A in toxicology

It’s hard to pack the car when all you do is shame us

It’s even harder when the dirtbag’s famous

It can be cool to see established bands tear up their legacies and forge forwards with new sounds, even when it doesn’t work out. But if The Killers are going to gently tweak their style and weave their ambition into storytelling, Wonderful Wonderful could be a good listen on its own. Or The Killers could just follow this path to the end, and come out sounding like The Gaslight Anthem. That’d be great too.

Listen to «Run For Cover» in full below.

