Filth and ‘The OOZ’: King Krule’s New Album Is Almost Here

As the press release for King Krule’s latest album The OOZ says, it’s «about earwax and snot and bodily fluids and skin and stuff that just comes out of you on a day to day basis». And this shit is true: no matter how beautiful you are, some kind of grotty emotional or physical discharge will always ooze its way out of you, which Krule has documented in one way or another on his last two albums.

Today he releases «Dum Surfer,» a track and video that’s horrifically fitting with the title of his new album. Good to see he’s got his tooth fixed and whacked a golden one in there too! Watch above, pre-order the album here, which comes out on XL/True Panther on October 13, and peep its full tracklist below.

Videos by VICE

Biscuit Town The Locomotive Dum Surfer Slush Puppy Bermondsey Bosom (Left) Logos Sublunary Lonely Blue Cadet Limbo Emergency Blimp Czech One (A Slide In) New Drugs Visual Bermondsey Bosom (Right) Half Man Half Shark The Cadet Leaps The Ooz Midnight 01(Deep Sea Diver) La Lune

