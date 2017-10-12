Thundercat Pivots to Yacht Rock in His «Show You the Way» Video

In a stroke of true benevolence, Thundercat has provided a music video for «Show You the Way,» the Drunk lead cut featuring Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins. Delightfully, both yacht rockers appear in the video, apparently as part of a three-man wellness program. Smooth, smooth music, it appears, saves lives.

The basic narrative is that a seemingly pretty sad dude—the samurai who had his arms sliced off in 2015’s «Them Changes» video, you may recall—is sent to ‘TKM Wellness’ (as in, Thundercat, Kenny, Michael) by his worried family. And via watching videos of the Holy Trinity—Thundercat, Kenny, Michael—singing into his soul, our beloved samurai finds joy again (this is signified by him wearing a poncho.) Directors Katarzyna Sawicka and Carlos Lopez Estrada say they ended the «Them Changes» video «on a fairly grim note but ‘Show You The Way’ offered a bright and contrasting soundtrack for a sequel of redemption.»

So, it’s basically an exact enactment of what happens to the rest of us while we watch it too. Thank you, Thundercat. See it above, find peace and catch Thundercat on the road at one of the gigs below:

Oct 13: Miami, FL – III Points Festival

Oct 14: Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery RBMA Festival w/ Flying Lotus

Nov 11: De Oosterpoort, NL – Rockit Festival

Nov 14: Glasgow, UK – O2 ABC w/ Dorian Concept

Nov 15: Manchester, UK – Albert Hall w/ Louis Cole

Nov 16: London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire w/ Louis Cole

Nov 17: Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso w/ Jameszoo

Nov 18: Hamburg, DE – Überjazz Festival

Nov 19: Antwerp, BE – Roma w/ Louis Cole and Lefto

Nov 21: Paris, FR – Élysée Montmartre w/ Louis Cole and Superpoze (DJ)

Nov 23: Madrid, ES – Teatra Barceló w/ Oso Leone

Nov 24: Barcelona, ES – Apolo w/ Oso Leone

Nov 25: Milan, IT – Jazz:RE:Found @ Base

Nov 27: Trento, IT – JAZZ’ABOUT @ Auditorium Trento

