Todd Haynes is Making a Documentary About the Velvet Underground

Todd Haynes, director of Velvet Goldmine and Carol, is working on a documentary series about the Velvet Underground, Variety reports.

According to Haynes, the as-yet-untitled film will «rely certainly on [Andy] Warhol films but also a rich culture of experimental film.» Haynes says the project will be «challenging» since the group was not documented frequently, but he looks forward to «the thrill of the research and visual assemblage» and «getting in deep to the resources and material and stock and archival footage and the actual cinema and experimental work.»

The film with feature interviews with surviving members of the seminal New York band.

Haynes has previously explored music icons David Bowie and Bob Dylan in his films. His 1987 short film Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story used Barbie dolls to chronicle the tragic life and death of Karen Carpenter.

