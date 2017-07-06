Tune In! Lil Wayne Just Released Four New Songs

Stop what you’re doing right now, especially if what you’re doing right now is sitting around waiting for Tha Carter V: Lil Wayne just posted four new songs to YouTube, and there is no other available activity right now except to listen to them.

They are: «Mula Gang,» featuring Jay Jones, HoodyBaby, and Euro; «Loyalty» by L.A.T. (apparently a group of Lil Wayne, Gudda Gudda, and HoodyBaby); a freestyle over Playboi Carti’s «Magnolia»; and a Young Jeezy collaboration called «Fireworks,» produced by Mike Will. Do they bang? Of course they bang. To quote Wayne, «handgun in the console / I’m a shark in the fishbowl.»

Shortly before sharing them, too, Wayne updated his Facebook header to a banner that reads «In Tune We Trust.» Does this new aesthetic signal a wave of more new music? Let’s trust in Tune and hope yes.

