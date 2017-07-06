Tyler, The Creator Announces Fourth Studio Album, ‘Flower Boy’

Tyler, The Creator has been successfully moving in relative silence for the better part of 2017. Last week, after a week-long countdown that had fans losing their minds, Tyler announced that he’d be having his own show on VICELAND titled NUTS + BOLTS premiere in early August. Today, he took to social media to share the announcement that fans were hoping for last week. On July 21 the former Odd Future ringleader will be releasing his fourth studio album, Flower Boy.

The album comes equipped with two covers. One, designed by Eric White, shows Tyler with his back turned on a field surrounded by bees and flowers. The other is a minimal cover with a science class textbook-like photo of a bee. The album also features 14 tracks and is separated into two sides. See the track list below:

Videos by VICE

Tyler, the Creator – Flower Boy:

1. Foreword

2. Where This Flower Blooms

3. Sometimes…

4. See You Again

5. Who Dat Boy?

6. Pothole

7. Garden Shed

8. Boredom

9. I Ain’t Got Time!

10. 911 / Mr. Lonely

11. Dropping Seeds

12. November

13. Glitter

14. Enjoy Right Now Today

Follow Lawrence Burney on Twitter

Correction: A previous version of this post said the album was called Scum Fuck Flower Boy. It is called Flower Boy. We have corrected the error.