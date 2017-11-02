Vic Mensa Is Pretty Versatile on This Radiohead Cover

On this year’s debut album The Autobiography, Vic Mensa made his love of classic alt rock apparent by not only sampling Weezer but having Rivers Cuomo himself appear on said track. Thus, it only makes sense that Vic would cover Radiohead’s «Karma Police» for BBC Radio 1’s Piano Sessions. Did you know Vic Mensa could play piano? I didn’t, so this is a welcome surprise.

This sparser version is lacking a lot of the embellishments that made the original magical, but the earnest paranoia of «Karma Police» fits into the politicized, slightly traditional-leaning M.O. that Vic has adopted over the past few years, so it’s a good fit for him, especially when he impressively emulates the original’s famous, crowd-lifting falsetto coda. We knew he could sing from «Down on My Luck,» but among the many rappers wanting to be rockstars, maybe Vic might have a real claim. Watch the «Karma Police» cover above.