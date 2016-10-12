Wait, What? Kendrick Lamar and Maroon 5 Have Released a Collaboration

​On the surface, this collaboration between Maroon 5 and Kendrick Lamar could be construed as a strange partnership. Adam Levine, with his Songs About Jane and his «Moves Like Jagger» and his placement in the hearts of soccer moms and sorority​ girls. Kendrick Lamar, with his progressive, political, critically acclaimed rap albums. Surely the two go together like orange juice poured over pesto pasta? Then again, that’s exactly the point and what makes «Don’t Wanna Know» a genius piece of work.

Top Dawg Entertainment have done a brilliant job of using guest features to put Kendrick Lamar into the ears of an ever-widening audience. Between the release of good kid, m.A.A.d city and To Pimp a Butterfly, Lamar featured on tracks by AWOLNATION, Imagine Dragons, Robin Thicke, Solange, Dido, and The Lonely Island among those other stellar rap features you’ve probably heard. These features are a smart move in that they’ve opened Lamar up to a bigger demographic and an even larger cheque, yet incredibly haven’t diminished his credibility, presumably because Lamar’s verses are always on point. «Don’t Wanna Know» is the latest in this story and you can listen to it below.

