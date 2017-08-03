Watch a Clip from Tyler, The Creator’s New VICELAND Show, ‘NUTS + BOLTS’

In his new VICELAND show NUTS + BOLTS, Tyler, the Creator explains the process behind cool stuff. Or, in his own words, it’s «a show describing how everything that I think is awesome, is made.» Before the first episode airs at 10:30 PM EST tonight, you can watch a clip from the show in which the Golf Wang founder visits the studios of Stoopid Buddy, the people behind the cult Adult Swim show Robot Chicken. Tyler learns about stop-motion animation and the painstaking work behind dope explosions. Watch the clip at the top of the page. You will hear somebody push really hard for a «kryptonite vibrator» to be accepted as an idea.



Follow Noisey on Twitter.